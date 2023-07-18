Last Updated:

COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today; Check Full Schedule Here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will declare the COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result today, July 18 at 2 pm.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
COMEDK round 1 result

Image: Unsplash


The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will declare the COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result today, July 18. The seat allotment result is scheduled to be released at 2 pm. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website- comedk.org. 

Candidates whose names are published in the list will have to make decisions regarding their allotted seats and proceed with the fee payment process. The decision-making and fee payment window will remain open from July 18 (2 PM) to July 20 (4 PM). 

The candidates who accept and freeze their allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between July 18 (2 PM) and July 22 (12 noon). Candidates who wish to cancel their allotted seats have the option to do so within the seat cancellation period from 2 PM on July 18 till 3 PM on July 22.

COMEDK Counselling Schedule 2023

  • Start Date of Registration for Online Counselling along with payment to registration fee and online upload of documents 11 June 2023
  • End Date of Registration for Online Counselling along with payment to registration fee and online upload of documents 22 June 2023
  • Enabling CHOICE FILLING Form for eligible candidates whose candidature is approved 11 July 2023 to 12 July 2023
  • Mock Allotment 14 July 2023
  • Editing of preferences in CHOICE FILLING form 14 July 2023 to 16 July 2023 A
  • nnouncement of Round 1 allotment results and Decision making 18 July 2023 to 20 July 2023
  • Last Date for decision making of Round1 allotment 20 July 2023

 

