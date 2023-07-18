COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today; Check Full Schedule Here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will declare the COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result today, July 18. The seat allotment result is scheduled to be released at 2 pm. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website- comedk.org.

Candidates whose names are published in the list will have to make decisions regarding their allotted seats and proceed with the fee payment process. The decision-making and fee payment window will remain open from July 18 (2 PM) to July 20 (4 PM).

The candidates who accept and freeze their allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between July 18 (2 PM) and July 22 (12 noon). Candidates who wish to cancel their allotted seats have the option to do so within the seat cancellation period from 2 PM on July 18 till 3 PM on July 22.

COMEDK Counselling Schedule 2023