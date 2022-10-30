Last Updated:

COMEDK Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here's Direct Link

COMEDK Round 2 Seat: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) released the round 2 phase 2 seat allotment results today

Written By
Amrit Burman
COMEDK round 2 seat

Image: Shutterstock


The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) released the round 2 phase 2 seat allotment results today, October 29 at 7 pm. COMEDK round 2 seat allotment results are available on the official website and candidates can check it by visiting at www.comedk.org. The Round 2 Phase 2 Decision making and Fee payment started on October 29 and will continue till November 3, 2022.

All those candidates who will accept and freeze the seat are required to report to the allotted college between October 29 and November 3, 2022. To check the result, candidates are then required to login using their application number and password. Candidates will be allowed to either accept and freeze the seat, accept and upgrade the seat, reject and upgrade the seat or withdraw from the counselling process till November 3.

Here's how to check the COMEDK Seat Allotment Round 2 Results

  • Step 1: To check the COMEDK round 2 seat allocation results, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.comedk.org.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link.
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their login details.
  • Step 4: Check the results and take a printout of the document for future reference. 
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to check the COMEDK Seat Allotment Round 2 Results - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

