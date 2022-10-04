COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
COMEDK UGET Mock Seat Allotment Result: The mock allotment result has been finally released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) today, October 4. Candidates can check the mock seat allotment result by visiting the official website at www.comedk.org. Candidates must take note that the window for changing or editing preferences in the first round of choice-filling will begin on October 4 at 11 am and close on October 6 at 3 pm. Only after verifying COMEDK UGET Mock Allotment 2022 round-1 result, candidates will be able to edit, reorder, delete or add preferences. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the Mock Seat Allotment Result.
In case candidates face any trouble, they can contact COMEDK authorities by using the numbers and a mail ID to address queries on the application and other details. These are 080 46671060, 72598 66683, and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.