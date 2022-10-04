COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

COMEDK UGET Mock Seat Allotment Result: The mock allotment result has been finally released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) today, October 4. Candidates can check the mock seat allotment result by visiting the official website at www.comedk.org. Candidates must take note that the window for changing or editing preferences in the first round of choice-filling will begin on October 4 at 11 am and close on October 6 at 3 pm. Only after verifying COMEDK UGET Mock Allotment 2022 round-1 result, candidates will be able to edit, reorder, delete or add preferences. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the Mock Seat Allotment Result.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Here's how to check the Mock Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: To check the mock seat allotment result, candidates must visit the official website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Then, click on the login tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their credentials and log in.

Step 4: Check the mock allotment result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to check the COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment - Click Here

In case candidates face any trouble, they can contact COMEDK authorities by using the numbers and a mail ID to address queries on the application and other details. These are 080 46671060, 72598 66683, and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Unsplash/Representative