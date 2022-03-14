COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Register Online

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The registration for Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) started on Monday, 14 March 2022. Candidates who are interested in taking admission to undergraduate engineering courses through UGET 2022 can apply now.
The application needs to be submitted on the official website-- comedk.org. The deadline to apply for UGET 2022 ends on 2 May 2022. Complete schedule and important dates can be checked here.
The minimum required eligibility for candidates wishing to apply for COMEDK UGET 2022 exam is that applicants should have qualified second PUC/Class 12 or any examination equivalent and recognised by Central or state government. They should have a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (40 % for reserved categories).
Here is how to register for COMEDK UGET 2022.
COMEDK UGET 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based examination format on 19 June 2022. The exam will be conducted in more than 150 cities and 400 exam centres across India. COMEDK UGET qualified students get admission to 190 colleges across Karnataka. COMEDK offers admission to Engineering programmes at around 20,000 seats in colleges across the state.