COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Register Online

The registration for Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) started on Monday, 14 March 2022. Candidates who are interested in taking admission to undergraduate engineering courses through UGET 2022 can apply now.

The application needs to be submitted on the official website-- comedk.org. The deadline to apply for UGET 2022 ends on 2 May 2022. Complete schedule and important dates can be checked here.

COMEDK UGET 2022 admission: Check Important Dates Here

Registration for computer based tests started on 14 March 2022

The deadline to register ends on 2 May 2022

The deadline to correct the details is 16 May 2022

COMEDK UGET is scheduled to be conducted on 19 June 2022

Admit card release date and result date has not been announced yet

The minimum required eligibility for candidates wishing to apply for COMEDK UGET 2022 exam is that applicants should have qualified second PUC/Class 12 or any examination equivalent and recognised by Central or state government. They should have a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (40 % for reserved categories).

Here is how to register for COMEDK UGET 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Here is how to apply

In the first step, go to the official website-- comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET 2022 registration link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the Register/Login tab

Register first to generate login ID

Then candidates will have to log in using their application sequence number/User ID and password

COMEDK UGET 2022 application form would appear on the screen

Fill in the form with all asked details and upload scanned documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout of the application form

COMEDK UGET 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based examination format on 19 June 2022. The exam will be conducted in more than 150 cities and 400 exam centres across India. COMEDK UGET qualified students get admission to 190 colleges across Karnataka. COMEDK offers admission to Engineering programmes at around 20,000 seats in colleges across the state.