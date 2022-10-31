CSAB 2022 Round 1 Special Counselling Result Out, Here's Direct Link

CSAB 2022 special counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board has announced the results of the first special round of CSAB counselling 2022. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website at csab.nic.in/csab-special/. Through this counselling procedure, the remaining seats under the NIT plus system for JoSAA Counselling will be filled.

The candidates will be given admission on the basis of seat allotment results to NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutions. Candidates who are willing to take part in the admission process are required to participate in the counselling process through the freeze, float, slide, surrender, withdraw, or exit between October 30 and November 1 (5 pm). Also, during this process, candidates are required to report online by paying the admission fee and uploading documents. The CSAB 2022 special round 1 registration ended on October 28. The choice filling and physical verification were conducted on October 29, 2022.

Here's how to check CSAB's special round 1 allotment result for 2022.

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website at csab.nic.in to check the CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link to check the round 1 result.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in with their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Review the outcome and save it for later use.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock