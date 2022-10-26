CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration Process Begins; Here’s Direct Link To Apply

CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration: The special round registration has been started by the Central Seat Allocation Board CSAB today, October 26, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the special round can do so by visiting the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in. According to the schedule, the last date for registration and payment of special round allotment fees is October 28, and choice filling and physical verification of PwD candidates will be done by October 29, 2022, and CSAB special round seat allotment results will be released on October 30, 2022.

Candidates can take part in the CSAB special round 1 between October 30 and November 1, and the last day to answer to the queries of the document verifying officer is November 2, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for CSAB 2022 special round registration.

“The process of registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees etc., are different from those of JoSAA rounds. The candidates are advised to carefully go through the Business Rules and Process Flow of the CSAB-Special rounds available on the website,” stated the CSAB.

CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for CSAB 2022 special round registration, candidates are required to visit the official site of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click "Submit."

Step 4: Submit the fees and download the confirmation page.

Step 5: Then, take a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Here's how direct link to apply for CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative