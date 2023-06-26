CSAB NEUT 2023: Registration Begins For North-Eastern States And UTs, Link Here

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the online counselling registration process for students belonging to North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). Candidates can register for CSAB NEUT Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy online by visitng the official website at csab.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline for registration and uploading of documents Engineering, Architecture & Pharmacy is July 3. Candidates will be able to fill their choices from June 27 to July 12. The first seat allotment results will be declared on July 18.

Online provisional Registration and uploading of documents [Engineering, Architecture & Pharmacy] - June 26, 10 am - July 3, 5 pm.

2. Verification of documents including domicile and category certificates by NERIST and the DTEs of respective North Eastern States/UTs, response by candidate to query (if required), finalization of registration - June 27, 10 am to July 7, 5 pm.

Filling up of choices- June 27 to July 12

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats (by NIC, CSAB, NERIST, DTEs of states/UTs) - July 13 – July 17

First Round of Seat Allotment- July 18

Online reporting (Round 1): July 19 - 24

Online payment of seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs. 4,000/- Exercising willingness options (Float/Slide/Freeze) by the candidates who have been allotted seats against first Round of allotment. Candidates exercising the Freeze option can download Provisional Admission Letter (PAL) and proceed for final admission at allotted Institute as per schedule.

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allotted seats (by NIC, CSAB, DTEs of states/UTs/NERIST) - July 25 to 30.

