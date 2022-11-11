CSAB Round 2 NEUT Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's Direct Link

CSAB Round 2 NEUT Seat Allotment Result: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the North Eastern States and Some of the Union Territories (NEUT) round 2 seat allocation results today. Candidates can check the seat allocation results by visiting the official website at csab.nic.in. In order to check the CSAB Round 2 Seat Allocation Result, candidates are required to enter their application number and password. The option for online reporting for the second round of the CSAB 2022 NEUT will be available between November 12 and November 15. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check CSAB round 2 NEUT seat allotment result.

CSAB round 2 NEUT Seat Allotment: Acceptance fee

All those candidates who have received acquired seats for the first time are required to pay Rs 3000 as the seat acceptance fee.

The payment of SAF can be done online using the net banking/debit card/credit card / State Bank of India e-challan.

In case, candidates fail to pay the SAF fees within the due date their seat allotment will be cancelled.

CSAB round 2 NEUT seat allotment 2022: Here's how to check the CSAB round 2 NEUT seat allotment scores

Step 1: In order to check the CSAB round 2 NEUT seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official CSAB website at csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CSAB NEUT round 2 seat allotment link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the JEE Main application number and password.

Step 4: The seat allotment result for CSAB NEUT will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the document for future use.

Step 6: Download and print this for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the CSAB round 2 NEUT seat allotment 2022 - Click Here

