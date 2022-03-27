CUET 2022: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Key Dates & Other Details Here

CUET 2022: National Testing Agency will be conducting the Common University Entrance Test CUET for Undergraduate courses from academic session 2022-23. It has been announced by UGC chairman recently that in order to take admission in an undergraduate course in any of 45 central universities of India, it will be mandatory to take and clear the CUET. The benefits of conducting exam, CUET exam pattern and registration steps have been mentioned below.

CUET syllabus, benefits, exam pattern & other details

Syllabus: All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022. UGC chairman said that the syllabus of Common University Entrance Test for central universities for undergraduate admissions in central universities will be based on NCERT syllabus of Class 12.

All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022. UGC chairman said that the syllabus of Common University Entrance Test for central universities for undergraduate admissions in central universities will be based on NCERT syllabus of Class 12. Number of attempts: If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022

If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 Choice of Languages and Subjects: CUET will be conducted in 13 languages. These languages are English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Kanada, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency. UGC in its notice has mentioned that CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private and Deemed to be Universities. For more details, one can visit the official website. If the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain Specific Subject being offered, the candidate may choose the Subject closest to his choice.

CUET will be conducted in 13 languages. These languages are English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Kanada, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency. UGC in its notice has mentioned that CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private and Deemed to be Universities. For more details, one can visit the official website. If the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain Specific Subject being offered, the candidate may choose the Subject closest to his choice. Pattern: The CUET UG will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) and will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country.

CUET 2022: Check important dates here

Online application forms for Undergraduate Programmes will be released on April 2, 2022

The deadline to register will end on April 30, 2022

Examination Structure for CUET (UG) - 2022

CUET (UG) – 2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections:

Section IA – 13 Languages Section IB – 20 Languages Section II – 27 Domain specific Subjects Section III – General Test

Official notification reads, "A Candidate can choose a maximum of any 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together. However, the third language chosen needs to be in lieu of 6th domain specific Subject chosen by the candidate - as applicable (so the maximum number of tests to be taken remains 9 only i.e. 2 Languages+6 Domain Specific Subjects+1 General Test OR 3 Languages+5 Domain Specific Subjects+1 General Test: flexibility being provided to help a candidate apply for many Universities depending on their eligibility conditions)."