CUET 2022: Deadline To Apply For UG Courses Ends Today; Check Application Steps Here

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency will be closing the deadline to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). Earlier, the deadline was supposed to end on May 6 which was extended to May 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply but have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. They should know that the application fee can be paid till May 22 (11.50 pm). The steps which interested candidates will have to follow to get themselves registered are mentioned below.

CUET 2022: Check important dates here

CUET 2022 registrations were started on April 2, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on May 22, 2022

Earlier. the deadline to apply was May 6, 2022

The application correction window will be activated on May 25, 2022

The deadline to make changes in the application will end on May 31, 2022

The entrance examination will be conducted in July's first week

Here's a step-by-step guide to apply for CUET 2022

Step 1: In order to apply, candidates, need to first go to the official CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: In the next step, click on the register tab on the homepage and read the information bulletin carefully

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal details in the application form and choose a password and key in the security pin

Step 4: Post completing the OTP (One-Time Password) verification process, the applicant will receive an application form number

Step 5: Fill out the application form by entering details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects, and examination centre

Step 6: Under the section titled "Particulars Checklist to be Verified", click on all the checkboxes near each field item to confirm your acknowledgment of all the details furnished.

Step 7: Upload required documents, pay the application fees, and download the confirmation page for future reference

CUET 2022: Check exam pattern & features here