CUET 2022: Deadline To Apply For UG Courses Ends Today; Check Application Steps Here

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency will be closing the deadline to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). Earlier, the deadline was supposed to end on May 6 which was extended to May 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply but have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. They should know that the application fee can be paid till May 22 (11.50 pm). The steps which interested candidates will have to follow to get themselves registered are mentioned below.
CUET 2022: Check important dates here
- CUET 2022 registrations were started on April 2, 2022
- The deadline to apply ends on May 22, 2022
- Earlier. the deadline to apply was May 6, 2022
- The application correction window will be activated on May 25, 2022
- The deadline to make changes in the application will end on May 31, 2022
- The entrance examination will be conducted in July's first week
Here's a step-by-step guide to apply for CUET 2022
- Step 1: In order to apply, candidates, need to first go to the official CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
- Step 2: In the next step, click on the register tab on the homepage and read the information bulletin carefully
- Step 3: Fill in all the required personal details in the application form and choose a password and key in the security pin
- Step 4: Post completing the OTP (One-Time Password) verification process, the applicant will receive an application form number
- Step 5: Fill out the application form by entering details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects, and examination centre
- Step 6: Under the section titled "Particulars Checklist to be Verified", click on all the checkboxes near each field item to confirm your acknowledgment of all the details furnished.
- Step 7: Upload required documents, pay the application fees, and download the confirmation page for future reference
CUET 2022: Check exam pattern & features here
- Syllabus: All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied the Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022.
- Number of attempts: If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022.
- Choice of Languages and Subjects: Generally the languages/subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted for in his latest Class XII Board examination. However, if any University permits any flexibility in this regard, the same can be exercised under CUET (UG) -2022 also. Moreover, if the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain-Specific Subjects being offered, the candidate may choose the Subject closest to his choice.
- CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and aspirants who desire to appear for the test may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes.