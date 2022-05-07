CUET 2022: DU Extends Last Date Of Registration For PwBD Candidates, Check Details Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
DU admissions 2022: Delhi University has made a big announcement for those candidates who have Benchmark Disabilities, PwBD candidates. In a recent move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) extended the last date of registration to May 22, 2022. Interested candidates will be able to get admission in UG courses in central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and more.
DU has announced that candidates who belong to PwBD background and are appearing for CUET will get extra time for writing the CUET 2022 paper. University will give extra 15 minutes time to accommodate the needs of candidates of the PwBD category. PTI reported, "Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions) informed PwBD (i.e. person who has benchmark disability of 40 per cent or more) candidates who have physical limitations to write including that of speed will only be allowed the facility to use the services of a scribe."
"In continuation of our earlier letters regarding participation in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in all UGC funded Central Universities for admission of the students in UG programmes, it is clarified that all the central universities and their colleges should use only the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts/Performing Arts/Sports/Physical Education etc...additional criteria may be used," the official statement by UGC read.