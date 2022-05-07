CUET 2022: DU Extends Last Date Of Registration For PwBD Candidates, Check Details Here

DU admissions 2022: Delhi University has made a big announcement for those candidates who have Benchmark Disabilities, PwBD candidates. In a recent move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) extended the last date of registration to May 22, 2022. Interested candidates will be able to get admission in UG courses in central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and more.

DU has announced that candidates who belong to PwBD background and are appearing for CUET will get extra time for writing the CUET 2022 paper. University will give extra 15 minutes time to accommodate the needs of candidates of the PwBD category. PTI reported, "Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions) informed PwBD (i.e. person who has benchmark disability of 40 per cent or more) candidates who have physical limitations to write including that of speed will only be allowed the facility to use the services of a scribe."

A step-by-step guide to applying for CUET 2022

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to first go to the official CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: In the next step, click on the register tab on the homepage and read the information bulletin carefully

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal details in the application form and choose a password and key in the security pin

Step 4: Post completing the OTP (One-Time Password) verification process, the applicant will receive an application form number

Step 5: Fill out the application form by entering details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects, and examination centre

Step 6: Under the section titled "Particulars Checklist to be Verified", click on all the checkboxes near each field item to confirm your acknowledgement of all the details furnished.

Step 7: Upload required documents, pay the application fees and download the confirmation page for future reference

UGC makes CUET score mandatory for admission