CUET 2022: NTA Revises Registration Date, Now To Begin On April 6

CUET 2022: In a recent update, National Testing Agency has revised the CUET 2022 registration date. As per a notice released on April 2, the online registration and submission of application form for CUET (UG) – 2022 will now begin from April 6, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should make sure to apply by May 6 as applications submitted post deadline (5 pm) will not be accepted in any case. CUET highlights, list of important dates, and steps to apply can be checked here.

CUET 2022: Check important dates here

The CUET UG registration link will be activated on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on May 6 (5 PM)

Last Date for a successful fee transaction is May 6 (11:50 pm)

Dates of Examination have not been announced yet. However, NTA has said that the exam will be conducted in first and second week of July, 2022

CUET 2022: Check notification highlights

“Candidates who desire to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at Participating Universities/ Institutes websites carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying”, the official notification reads.

CUET 2022 registration: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to get themselves registered. Use the registration details to log in

Step 3: Post logging in, candidates will have to fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 4: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page

Step 5: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

CUET 2022: Overview