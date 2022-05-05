CUET 2022 Registration To End On May 6: Check Eligibility, How To Apply & More

CUET Registration: As the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 comes near its concluding phase on May 6, there is some important information that students must know about the new entrance examination. Candidates who pass the CUET will be eligible to take admission tests for undergraduate programmes at all of the Ministry of Education's central universities. The CUET will be conducted online in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Below is some of the important information regarding the CUET 2022 Exam.

Here's how to apply for Common University Entrance Test

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to first visit the official CUET website— cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on "register."

Step 3: Then, read the information bulletin carefully.

Step 4: Fill in all the required personal details in the application form.

Step 5: Choose a password and key in the security pin.

Step 6: Go over the personal information. Complete the OTP (One-Time Password) verification process.

Step 6: The applicant will receive an application form number after the successful verification of the OTP.

Step 7: Fill out the application form by entering details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects, and examination centre.

Step 8: Under the section titled "Particulars Checklist to be Verified", click on all the checkboxes near each field item to confirm your acknowledgement of all the details furnished.

Step 9: Pay the application fees and save the confirmation page for future use.

CUET | Application fee

For the general (unreserved) category, it is Rs 650.

For OBC and EWS category candidates, it's Rs 600.

For SC/ST/PWD candidates, the application fee is RS 550. Candidates appearing for CUET 2022 at centres outside India will have to pay Rs 3000.

About Exam

CUET 2022 has been divided into three parts.

Section I (IA and IB) is set to test language skills.

Section II will test a candidate's hold on core subjects they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level.

Section III will contain questions from the test's general knowledge test.

CUET Eligibility 2022

All those students who have qualified for their Class 12 exams from any recognised board are eligible to apply.

UGC and NTA have not announced the age limit for the entrance test.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative