CUET 2022 Registration To End On May 6: Check Eligibility, How To Apply & More

Various initiatives taken to inform students about CUET: Delhi University
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
CUET Registration: As the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 comes near its concluding phase on May 6, there is some important information that students must know about the new entrance examination. Candidates who pass the CUET will be eligible to take admission tests for undergraduate programmes at all of the Ministry of Education's central universities. The CUET will be conducted online in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Below is some of the important information regarding the CUET 2022 Exam.
