CUET 2023 Registration Process Begins Tonight, Check Major Announcements Here

CUET UG 2023: The online registration window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 will begin tonight, February 9, 2023. The announcement was made by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. Aspirants who wish to apply for admissions to undergraduate programmes in any of the CUET listed colleges can apply for the entrance test. The last date to apply is March 12, 2023. CUET UG 2023 will begin on May 21, 2023 onwards.

CUET UG 2023

CUET will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency will announce the city of exam on April 30, 2023. The CUET UG admit card 2023 will be uploaded on the NTA and CUET website from the second week of May. Applicants will be able to download the same from the official website. CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"Section 1A - has 13 Indian Languages; Section 1B has 20 other Languages; Section 2 has 27 domain subjects; Section 3 - General Test. A candidate can choose maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections," the UGC chairman tweeted on Thursday.

Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate level admissions will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices. Aspirants can apply for CUET (UG) - 2023 through the “Online” mode only on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. "In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in," the chairman tweeted.

CUET UG 2023 Notification

With the announcement of dates, CUET UG 2023 notification is expected shortly. The details of CUET UG will be mentioned in the notification/ information bulletin that will be uploaded on the official website of CUET. Aspirants must read the official notification carefully before applying.

CUET was introduced in the year 2022. A total of 11 lakh applications were received in 2022. CUET has become mandatory for students who have passed class 12th exams and want to take admission in UG courses in colleges across India. With the introduction of CUET, the burden of scoring high marks in class 12th board exams has been reduced. Now, the UG admissions are solely based on the CUET scores.