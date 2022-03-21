CUET For All Central Universities To Be Held In July, Notification Soon: UGC Chairman

CUET 2022: The Central University Entrance Test will be held in the first week of July, 2022 and it's registration is expected to begin in the first week of April, said UGC Chairman Dr Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar while interacting with media on Monday, March 21, 2022. In the live session which was almost for a duration of 1 hour, the chairman clarified many doubts related to UG, PG, PhD admissions. Chairman started the discussion by stating that CUET is expected to reduce the burden on students and parents. He said that for 2022-23, National Testing Agency will be conducting CUET for both UG & PG courses. Chairman said that all central exams will accept the scores for admission. "It is compulsory for all central universities to take admission on basis of CUET," said UGC chairman. This year, Delhi University is also likely to take admission on the basis of CUET scores. However, clarification related to this will be out on Tuesday, March 21, 2022.

CUET 2022: Check highlights here

On the path of JEE and NEET, the CUET will also be conducted in 13 languages including Odia, Tamil and Telugu. It is being done so that students can write in the language which they are comfortable with. This in turn is expected to attract more students to the exam.

As part of Central University entrance test, candidates will be allowed to select 6 domain subjects. This time the exam will be conducted in 23 domain subjects.

CUET will not affect the existing admission process. UGC Chairman clarified that CUET will not affect the reservation policy of Universities. The CUET score will be needed for admission but it will not make any changes in reservation policy. For example: If the percentage is reserved for local students in any University, it will remain the same. It is just that the students under the reserved category will also have to take the exam.

All Central University to accept CUET scores for PG courses soon

As of now, it is compulsory to accept CUET scores for UG courses. For PG admissions, Universities are free to conduct their own entrance exam. For Ph.D., one can use NET score to take admission. In universities where the subjects being taught do not cover under NET, they are free to conduct their own written exam.

Candiadtes should also know that there will be no centralized counselling for admission. Universities are free to continue will their own counselling process and pattern. The admission process will not be affected even if CUET scores are being used this time for admission.