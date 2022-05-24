CUET May Be Conducted Twice A Year; Over 11 Lakh Registration Recorded For CUET UG 2022

NTA CUET 2022: The CUET UG 2022 registrations have been completed on May 22, 2022. UGC Chairman said that this time 11,51,319 candidates have applied for the Common University Entrance Test. However, out of them, over 9 lakh candidates paid the application fee. The Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to share the data. The Chairman in his tweet mentioned that there is a possibility that CUET can be conducted twice a year. This will help students to plan and attempt CUET.

He said, "A record 1151319 candidates have registered and 913540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied. Without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100% in board exams, students can now try for admission in best of the universities through CUET. For students who could not get high board scores, earlier it was not possible to get admission in top universities. But now it is within reach."

The Chairman further said, "The participation of large number of Universities too is very encouraging. In the coming years, more universities are expected to adopt CUET. With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants."

CUET UG 2022: All you need to know

CUET UG 2022 exam date has not been notified yet. The admit card will be uploaded before hand on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Official notification of NTA reads, “The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA.”

