CUET PG 2022: NTA Adds 8 New Universities & Courses For Admission, Check Details

Image: Shutterstock/Representative
CUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency, through a notice announced that the new universities and new courses have been added for admission. The notice is available on the official website and can be checked by following the step mentioned below. Highlights of the notification can be checked here.
The official notice highlights that a total of 8 new universities have been added. The list of the same is attached below. Apart from the list of universities mentioned below, some courses have been added and deleted by various participating universities.
The official notice reads, "Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted at any cost. The recent photograph to be submitted should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background."