CUET PG 2022: NTA Adds 8 New Universities & Courses For Admission, Check Details

CUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency, through a notice announced that the new universities and new courses have been added for admission. The notice is available on the official website and can be checked by following the step mentioned below. Highlights of the notification can be checked here.

The official notice highlights that a total of 8 new universities have been added. The list of the same is attached below. Apart from the list of universities mentioned below, some courses have been added and deleted by various participating universities.

List of universities added by NTA

Dr B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi Sanskriti University, Mathura Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur Arunachal University of Studies Galgotias University Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior K. R. Mangalam University 9Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi

CUET PG 2022: Check important dates here

The application link has been activated on May 19, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on June 18, 2022

The Last date for successful transaction of the examination fee is June 19, 2022

The application correction window will be activated on June 20, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on June 22, 2022

Admit card release date has not been announced yet

The exam is expected to be conducted in July's second week

Admission will be held in the last week of July

Follow these steps to fill CUET PG application form

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2022 apply online button

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register using their mobile number, Email ID, and other details

Step 4: Cross-check the details mentioned in the application form, upload a photograph, a scanned copy of the signature, and other required documents.

Step 5: Pay the CUET 2022 application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference