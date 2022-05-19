Last Updated:

CUET- PG 2022: Registration For PG Admissions In 42 Universities Begins, Exam In July-end

CUET PG 2022: The registration window will be activated on May 19, 2022. Interested candidates can apply till June 18 by following the steps mentioned below.

CUET

CUET PG Admissions 2022: UGC Chairman has announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions to be held in last week of July 2022. The application window for CUET PG will be activated on May 19, 2022. The details of programme can be checked on the websites of participating Central Universities & other Universities. This was announced by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar though a tweet. 

He tweeted, "Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions to be held in last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on NTA website. Programmes details will be available on websites of participating Central Universities & other Universities."

The University Grants Commission earlier announced that it will be introducing the common university entrance test (CUET) for post-graduate courses also from this year. The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The tweet further reads, "NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country."

CUET PG 2022: Check important dates here

  • The application link will be activated on May 19, 2022
  • The deadline to apply ends on June 18, 2022
  • Exam is expected to be conducted in July second week
  • Admission will be held in last week of July

Here's how to fill CUET PG application form

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2022 apply online button
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register using their mobile number, Email ID and other details
  • Step 4: Cross check the details mentioned in application form, upload photograph, a Scanned copy of signature and other required documents.
  • Step 5: Pay the CUET 2022 application fee and submit the form
  • Step 6: Dowload the confirmation page for future reference
