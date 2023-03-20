CUET PG 2023 Notification, Application Form To Be Released Today: UGC Chairman

CUET PG Notification 2023: National Testing Agency will release the notification for CUET-PG 2023 today, March 20. The online registration link for the Common University Entrance Test for admissions into postgraduate programmes in central and other participation universities/ institutions/ organisations or autonomous colleges will also be activate today. UGC Chairman Jagdish Kumar informed about it on Monday through his official Twitter handle.

CUET PG 2023

"NTA will conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. will be posted on NTA website by tonight https://cuet.nta.nic.in Candidates may apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in starting tonight during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI," he tweeted.

CUET PG 2023: Check important dates here

The application link has been activated on March 20

The deadline to apply ends on April 19, up to 5 pm

Last date of successful transaction of examination fee is April19, up to 11.50 pm

The application correction window will be active from April 20 to April 30

Duration of online CBT exam- 120 minutes.

How to apply for CUET-PG 2023