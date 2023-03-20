Last Updated:

CUET PG 2023 Notification, Application Form To Be Released Today: UGC Chairman

CUET PG 2023 Notification will be released today, March 20. Apply for admission to PG courses in central or other participating universities through CUET.

Nandini Verma
CUET PG 2023

Image: Shutterstock


CUET PG Notification 2023: National Testing Agency will release the notification for CUET-PG 2023 today, March 20. The online registration link for the Common University Entrance Test for admissions into postgraduate programmes in central and other participation universities/ institutions/ organisations or autonomous colleges will also be activate today. UGC Chairman Jagdish Kumar informed about it on Monday through his official Twitter handle. 

CUET PG 2023

"NTA will conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. will be posted on NTA website by tonight https://cuet.nta.nic.in Candidates may apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in starting tonight during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI," he tweeted.

CUET PG 2023: Check important dates here

  • The application link has been activated on March 20
  • The deadline to apply ends on April 19, up to 5 pm
  • Last date of successful transaction of examination fee is April19, up to 11.50 pm 
  • The application correction window will be active from April 20 to April 30
  • Duration of online CBT exam- 120 minutes.

How to apply for CUET-PG 2023

  • Step 1: Visit any of the official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 apply online button
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register themselves by providing their mobile number, Email ID, and other details
  • Step 4: Now login using the registration number and other credentials.  
  • Step 5: Fill up the CUET PG form and upload the required documents and images properly
  • Step 6: Pay the CUET PG 2023 application fee and submit the form
  • Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference
