CUET UG 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Shortly; Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for CUET UG 2022 exam on August 2, 2022. The admit cards which will be released in first half are for the registered candidates who will be taking the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exams. It is only for the exams which will be conducted on August 4, 5 & 6. Registered candidates will have to feed in their registration number and password to check hall tickets. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year, over 6.5 lakh candidates have got themselves registered to take the exam. The exam will be conducted at various centres across India. The steps which need to be followed to download admit cards have been mentioned below.

NTA tweeted, "Admit Cards for the exams on other dates will be released later, on 4 Aug"

CUET UG 2022: List of important dates

Admit cards will be released on August 2, 2022

The exam will be held on August 4, 5 and 6

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Here is how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the 'Sign In' or 'public notice' option

Step 3: Go to the CUET UG 2022 admit card link

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the CUET UG 2022 call letter will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned in it

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

CUET UG 2022: Exam day guidelines