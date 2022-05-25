CUET UG 2022: Application Correction Window To Open Today, Here's How To Edit Details

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency will be opening the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on May 25, 2022. All the registered candidates who want to make changes in their application, will be able to do it. The deadline to make changes will end on May 31, 2022. In order to make corrections, students will have to go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in and log in with CUET registration details. To be noted that they will not have to pay any additional fee to edit the CUET UG 2022 application form.

Soon after the closure of CUET application correction window, National Testing Agency will release the CUET 2022 admit card. Once released, the CUET UG admit card 2022 will be available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” according to the CUET UG 2022 information brochure.

Here is how to access CUET application correction window

Go to the official website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ or cuet.samarth.ac.in

Look for what's new section and click on the application correction link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details to log in

Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on screen

Do the required changes and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

Over 11 Lakh registration recorded for CUET UG 2022

The CUET UG 2022 registrations have been completed on May 22, 2022. UGC Chairman said that this time 11,51,319 candidates have applied for the Common University Entrance Test. However, out of them, over 9 lakh candidates paid the application fee. Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to share the data. The Chairman in his tweet mentioned that there is a possibility that CUET can be conducted twice a year. This will help students to plan and attempt CUET.