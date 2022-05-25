CUET UG 2022: Application Correction Window To Open Today, Here's How To Edit Details

Quick links:
CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency will be opening the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on May 25, 2022. All the registered candidates who want to make changes in their application, will be able to do it. The deadline to make changes will end on May 31, 2022. In order to make corrections, students will have to go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in and log in with CUET registration details. To be noted that they will not have to pay any additional fee to edit the CUET UG 2022 application form.
Soon after the closure of CUET application correction window, National Testing Agency will release the CUET 2022 admit card. Once released, the CUET UG admit card 2022 will be available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” according to the CUET UG 2022 information brochure.
The CUET UG 2022 registrations have been completed on May 22, 2022. UGC Chairman said that this time 11,51,319 candidates have applied for the Common University Entrance Test. However, out of them, over 9 lakh candidates paid the application fee. Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to share the data. The Chairman in his tweet mentioned that there is a possibility that CUET can be conducted twice a year. This will help students to plan and attempt CUET.
He said, "A record 1151319 candidates have registered and 913540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied. Without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100% in board exams, students can now try for admission in best of the universities through CUET. For students who could not get high board scores, earlier it was not possible to get admission in top universities. But now it is within reach."