CUET UG 2023: Last Date To Apply For CUET Today, Here's How To Apply Online

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency will close the online registration window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 today, April 11. The registration window had earlier closed on March 30. However, NTA reopened the registration window for CUET on April 9, considering the requests of several candidates who could not register for CUET due to technical glitches on the NTA CUET website. The registration window will close today.

Aspirants who wish to take admissions to central universities or other participating universities for an undergraduate course in India will have to register online by visiting the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET-UG will begin on May 21 onwards. Over 16 lakh candidates have already registered for the CUET. See how to register for CUET UG online.

Follow these steps to apply for CUET UG 2023