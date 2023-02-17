CUET UG 2023: NTA Issues Important Notice For Tamil Nadu Board Students, Check Here

CUET-UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notification for students of the Tamil Nadu Board registering for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate programmes. In the latest notification, NTA has said that students from the Tamil Nadu state board who passed their class 10th exam in the year 2021 were marked 'pass' in their SSC mark sheet and no marks were given to them due to the changes made during COVID-19 pandemic. Such students were unable to provide their class 10th percentage while registering for CUET UG.

CUET UGResult mode field disabled for Tamil Nadu board students

Considering the representations made by the students, NTA has decided to disable the 'Result mode' field for 2021 batch students of the Tamil Nadu state board exam. This will help the candidates registering for CUET UG. The last date to apply is March 12, 2023. CUET UG 2023 will begin on May 21, 2023 onwards.

"A few representations have been received from the candidates of Tamilnadu State Board who have passed their Class 10 examination in the year 2021. Due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10. Accordingly no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer – “As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020- 21 are declared passed'," the official notice reads.

"To support the students from Tamilnadu state, it has been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of CUET (UG) - 2023, when candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamilnadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks / CGPA will be invisible for Tamilnadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021. For those candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, School board as Tamilnadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in the online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2023," the notice further reads.