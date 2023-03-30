CUET UG Registration 2023 Ending Today; Here's How To Apply At Cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency will close the online registration window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 today, March 30. Aspirants who wish to take admissions in central universities or other participating universities for an undergraduate course in India will have to register online by visiting the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET-UG will begin on May 21 onwards.

Follow these steps to apply for CUET UG 2023

Step 1: Go to the official CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CUET-UG 2023 register tab on the homepage and read the information bulletin carefully

Step 3: Key in all the required personal details in the application form and choose a password and key in the security pin

Step 4: After completing the OTP (One-Time Password) verification process, the applicant will receive an application form number

Step 5: Fill out the CUET UG 2023 application form by entering details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects, and examination centre

Step 6: Under the section titled "Particulars Checklist to be Verified", click on all the checkboxes near each field item to confirm your acknowledgement of all the details furnished.

Step 7: Upload the required documents, pay the application fees, and download the confirmation page for future reference

CUET 2023 Importance

CUET has become compulsory for students who have passed class 12th exams and want to take admission to UG courses in various colleges across India. With the introduction of CUET, the burden of scoring high marks in class 12th board exams has been reduced. Now, the UG admissions are solely based on the CUET scores.

CUET was introduced in 2022. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session. CUET provides a single window opportunity for students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country. CUET (UG) – 2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections: Section IA – 13 Languages; Section IB – 20 Languages; Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects; Section III – General Test.