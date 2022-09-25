CUG Admissions 2022: Deadline For UG Programme Extended; Check Steps To Apply

CUG UG Admission 2022: The application deadline for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic session 2022-23 has been extended by the Central University Of Gujarat. The candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible to apply for CUG admission 2022 till September 30. Candidates can apply for admission by visiting the official website at cug.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for counselling registration and fee payment was September 24. The merit list and list of provisionally eligible candidates will be uploaded by the university on the CUG's website.

Application Fees

Candidates of all the categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

CUG Gujarat is conducting UG admissions in the following courses:

Integrated degree (Social Management)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (Chinese)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (German Studies)

CUG Gujarat UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

Start date of online registration: September 19, 2022

Last date to fill application form: September 30, 2022

Display of merit list: To be notified soon

CUG Gujarat UG Admission 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To CUG Gujarat UG Admission, visit the official website – cug.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the admissions 2022-23 and register with the required details

Step 3: Log in again and fill up the application form

Step 4: Pay the application processing fees

Step 5: Then click on "Submit" button.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the application form for further processing.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Here's direct link to apply for admission at Central University of Gujarat - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative