Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022-23: First Merit List Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

Image: Pexels
Delhi EWS Admission Result: Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE has released the Delhi EWS Admissions Result. The result has been released for the session of 2022-23. All those candidates who applied for EWS admissions can check the first merit list now. It has been uploaded on the official website – edudel.nic.in and all those candidates who applied for the EWS quota admissions can follow these steps to check the results. The direct link to check the same has also been attached below.
As mentioned above, this is the first merit list. The second merit list will also be issued by the Education Department of Delhi. The parents and guardians will have to confirm the admission with the concerned school authorities. In the first merit list issued, details like registration number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, guardian’s name, school ID, name of allotted school, and class have been mentioned. As of now, the date for releasing second merit list has not been confirmed by Delhi DoE on edudel.nic.in. To be noted that Delhi DoE conducts an exam every year for candidates from economically weaker sections of society for entry-level classes such as Nursery, Pre-School, KG, Primary, and Class 1.