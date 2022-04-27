Last Updated:

Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022-23: First Merit List Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022-23: The first merit list has been released. Registered candidates can check it by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Delhi EWS Admission Result

Image: Pexels


Delhi EWS Admission Result: Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE has released the Delhi EWS Admissions Result. The result has been released for the session of 2022-23. All those candidates who applied for EWS admissions can check the first merit list now. It has been uploaded on the official website – edudel.nic.in and all those candidates who applied for the EWS quota admissions can follow these steps to check the results. The direct link to check the same has also been attached below.

Delhi EWS Admissions Result 2022-23: Here’s a step-by-step guide to check

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education – edudel.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the “EWS/DG Admissions and EWS/Freeship Admissions” tab
  • Step 3: In the next step, they should click on the link that reads “EWS/DG/FREESHIP Result 2022-23"
  • Step 4: After being redirected to another page they will have to enter their registration number and date of birth
  • Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on screen, candidates should check the same and search for their name
  • Step 6: They should make sure to download the same and take its printout for future reference 

Here is the direct link to download the Delhi EWS Admission Results 2022-23

As mentioned above, this is the first merit list. The second merit list will also be issued by the Education Department of Delhi. The parents and guardians will have to confirm the admission with the concerned school authorities. In the first merit list issued, details like registration number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, guardian’s name, school ID, name of allotted school, and class have been mentioned. As of now, the date for releasing second merit list has not been confirmed by Delhi DoE on edudel.nic.in. To be noted that Delhi DoE conducts an exam every year for candidates from economically weaker sections of society for entry-level classes such as Nursery, Pre-School, KG, Primary, and Class 1.

READ | Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: DM, MP quota put on hold till further notice, know why
READ | Scientists allay fears of new Covid wave, say cases rising but focus on hospital admission
READ | IISER Admission 2022: Registration to begin on April 25, check other important dates here
READ | IGNOU 2022 BE.d, BSc admission 2022: Deadline to register ends today, check details here
READ | KVS Admissions 2022: Revised guidelines out, COVID orphans to get free admission
Tags: Delhi EWS Admission Result, EWS, Delhi ews admissions
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND