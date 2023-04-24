Delhi Model Virtual School Admission 2023 For Class 9 Begins; Check Details, Links Here

DMVS Admissions 2023: The online registration window for admissions to Class 9 at Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) for the academic year 2023-24 has begun. Interested and eligible students can apply online at dmvs.ac.in. The DMVS is for classes 9-12. Candidates will have to clear the DMVS admission test. Read on to know the eligibility criteria, important dates, and other details on DMVS Admissions.

DMVS is a full-time online, virtual school. It is a regular Delhi government school and not an open school. DVMS was established under the Delhi government's "School of Specialized Excellence” initiative. It is affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and its certification is valid at par with CBSE and other recognized boards in India, the official website reads.

Eligibility Criteria for DMVS class 9 Admission

For admission to class 9, students must be between 13 to 18 years at the time of enrollment. The student should have passed Class 8 from a recognized school. Final admission of students is contingent on the provision of the mark sheet and school leaving certificate/transfer certificate for the same at the time of verification, once a student has qualified for the admission test.

How to apply for Delhi Model Virtual School Admissions

Open the DMVS Website using this link - https://dmvs.ac.in

Click on the Admissions 2023-24 Button from the Menu and register themselves by clicking on the New Registration Button.

Applicants need to verify their mobile number/Email ID by submitting the OTP sent to their registered mobile number/ email ID

After verification, applicants will receive an Email on their registered email address and an SMS on their registered mobile number with their login details and next steps.

Fill your DMVS application form by logging in to the Applicant Portal through the link provided in the email or by clicking on the Existing Applicant Button on the menu on the top of the DMVS Website.\

Fill in the necessary details (e.g., personal details, correspondence details, candidate details, mode of interaction, etc.) in the application form and upload the required documents.

Documents Required for DMVS Admissions