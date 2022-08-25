Delhi Model Virtual School Class 9 Registration Process Begins; Check Eligibility Details

Delhi Model Virtual School Registration 2022: The admission procedure for Class 9 in Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) for the academic year 2022–23 has been started by the Delhi Government. Interested candidates can now register by visiting the official website: dmvs.ac.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for DMVS Class 9 Admission is September 4, 2022. Only those students who have qualified for the Class 8 examinations from any recognised school are eligible to apply for admission. To apply for DMVS Class 9 admissions, candidates are required to register and fill out the admission form online. For more details students or parents can go to the official website.
Eligibility Criteria
- In order to apply for Delhi Model Virtual School, students must be aged between 13 to 18 years at the time of enrollment.
- The student should have passed Class 8.
- He/she should have pass mark sheet in the original format that will be required at the time of verification.
DMVS Class 9 Admission 2022: Here's how to apply
- Step 1: To apply for the DMVS Class 9 Admission, candidates need to visit the official website—dmvs.ac.in.
- Step 2: Then, register by clicking on "apply now."
- Step 3: Complete the admission form as directed.
- Step 4: Cross-check the details and upload the necessary documents.
- Step 5: Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page in step 5.
- Step 6: Print the application form for future reference.
Here's direct link to apply for DMVS Admission 2022 - CLICK HERE
Structure of DMVS School
- Live classes based on different subjects for students during the school hours
- Small group tutorial classes
- Students will get mentoring classes
- Co-curricular activities
- In case, students miss previous lectures, they will easily get recorded classes, audio-visual e-content, and supplementary notes
- Formative and summative assessments
- Self-paced learning
- Multiple options of subjects and skill-based courses
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative