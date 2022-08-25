Delhi Model Virtual School Class 9 Registration Process Begins; Check Eligibility Details

Delhi Model Virtual School Registration 2022: The admission procedure for Class 9 in Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) for the academic year 2022–23 has been started by the Delhi Government. Interested candidates can now register by visiting the official website: dmvs.ac.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for DMVS Class 9 Admission is September 4, 2022. Only those students who have qualified for the Class 8 examinations from any recognised school are eligible to apply for admission. To apply for DMVS Class 9 admissions, candidates are required to register and fill out the admission form online. For more details students or parents can go to the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for Delhi Model Virtual School, students must be aged between 13 to 18 years at the time of enrollment.

The student should have passed Class 8.

He/she should have pass mark sheet in the original format that will be required at the time of verification.

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the DMVS Class 9 Admission, candidates need to visit the official website—dmvs.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, register by clicking on "apply now."

Step 3: Complete the admission form as directed.

Step 4: Cross-check the details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page in step 5.

Step 6: Print the application form for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for DMVS Admission 2022 - CLICK HERE

Structure of DMVS School

Live classes based on different subjects for students during the school hours

Small group tutorial classes

Students will get mentoring classes

Co-curricular activities

In case, students miss previous lectures, they will easily get recorded classes, audio-visual e-content, and supplementary notes

Formative and summative assessments

Self-paced learning

Multiple options of subjects and skill-based courses

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative