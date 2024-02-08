Advertisement

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: The first merit list for admission to Delhi schools for pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1 will be out today (January 12). The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi will release the list after which parents can check the status on the respective school websites. From January 13 to January 22, parents will also be informed on the points system for the merit list.

The second merit list will be released on January 29, 2024, post which any further admission lists will be released on February 2, 2024.

Schools must complete the admission process by March 8, 2024.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Delhi Nursery Merit List

Check the official website of the school you have applied to for your offspring.

Check the Admission tab on the school website and click on it.

Check for tabs like Merit List, Admission Merit List, Selected Candidates, etc. and click on it.

Open the merit list, which will be in PDF format.

Check the details mentioned.

Download the PDF on your computer or smartphone and keep it safe for reference.

Admission Age Limit for Children

Delhi's current admission age limit for Nursery is three years, for KG (kindergarten) is four years and for Class 1 is five years. The cut-off date to determine the age limit has been set to March 31, 2024.