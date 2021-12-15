Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Application Window Opens Today, Check Complete Schedule

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Delhi Education Department is all set to begin the admission process for nursery class on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The Delhi nursery admission form will be available from today and parents who wish to admit their children will be able to apply for the same. The deadline to apply for nursery admission is January 7, 2022. Parents are advised to go through the information available on official website before filling Delhi nursery registration form 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022

The admission forms for most of the schools are available online, while some schools are selling the forms at their campuses. The first list of selected candidates will be released by respective schools on February 4, 2022. The important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

Age Limit

The upper age limit is 4 years for admission in Nursery, 5 years in KG, and 6 years in Class 1, as of March 31, 2022.

Delhi Schools Nursery Admissions 2022: Check Important Dates

EVENTS DATE Schools to upload criteria on the website December 14, 2021 Registration process starts December 15, 2021 The deadline to submit forms January 7, 2022 Schools will upload marks January 28, 2022 First list of selected candidates will be out on February 4, 2022 Resolution of queries from parents will be done between February 5-12, 2022 Second list of selected candidates to be out on February 21, 2022 Resolution of queries from parents under the second list February 22-28, 2022 Subsequent list (if any) March 15, 2022 Admission ends on March 31, 2022

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission. A non-refundable amount of only Rs 25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional," a senior DoE official said.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Here is how to register