Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Application Window Opens Today, Check Complete Schedule

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Delhi schools will begin with application process for nursery admission on Dec 15, 2021. Important dates can be checked here.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Delhi Education Department is all set to begin the admission process for nursery class on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The Delhi nursery admission form will be available from today and parents who wish to admit their children will be able to apply for the same. The deadline to apply for nursery admission is January 7, 2022. Parents are advised to go through the information available on official website before filling Delhi nursery registration form 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022

The admission forms for most of the schools are available online, while some schools are selling the forms at their campuses. The first list of selected candidates will be released by respective schools on February 4, 2022. The important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

Age Limit

  • The upper age limit is 4 years for admission in Nursery, 5 years in KG, and 6 years in Class 1, as of March 31, 2022.

Delhi Schools Nursery Admissions 2022: Check Important Dates

EVENTS

 DATE

Schools to upload criteria on the website

December 14, 2021

Registration process starts

December 15, 2021

The deadline to submit forms

January 7, 2022

Schools will upload marks

January 28, 2022

First list of selected candidates will be out on

February 4, 2022

Resolution of queries from parents will be done between

February 5-12, 2022

Second list of selected candidates to be out on

February 21, 2022

Resolution of queries from parents under the second list

February 22-28, 2022

Subsequent list (if any)

March 15, 2022

Admission ends on

March 31, 2022

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission. A non-refundable amount of only Rs 25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional," a senior DoE official said.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Here is how to register 

  • STEP 1: In order to register for Delhi Nursery Admission, parents will have to go to the official website of the Delhi Education Department - edudel.nic.in.
  • STEP 2: On the homepage, parents should click on the link that reads, 'Nursery Admission 2021' 
  • STEP 3: Parents will then have to select the school and fill up the required details
  • STEP 4: In the next step, they will have to upload the required documents and pay the requisite registration fee
  • STEP 5: Click on the 'Submit' button to complete the registration process
  • STEP 6: It is recommended that parents should take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference
