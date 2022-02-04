Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: First Admission List To Be Out Today; All You Need To Know

The Directorate of Education, Delhi is scheduled to release the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 first list of selected candidates on Friday, February 4, 2022. The list will be uploaded on the official website of the Directorate of Education edudel.nic.in. Parents will be able to check the same by following the steps mentioned below. It is to mention that parents will be given the option of raising queries, which should be related to the allotment of points to their wards and can be submitted through email. The queries can be raised from 5 February to 12 February..

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Here is how to check first list

Parents who got their child registered should go to the official website of Directorate of Education on edudel.nic.in or visit the website of the respective schools

On the homepage, click on Admission Criteria link

Candidates will be redirected to new page where they will have to click on Nursery/ KG/1st First list link available

Check the ward name and download the page

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

All the private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class 1 level shall reserve 25 percent seats for EWS/DG category students and Child with Disability at entry level classes. The Directorate of Education has directed the schools that the number of seats must not be less than the highest number of seats during the last three academic years 2019-2020 and 2021. Parents can check the list of documents required during admission here.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: List of required documents

Passport size coloured photograph of the ward Passport size coloured photograph of parents/guardians Family photograph Address Proof Birth certificate of the ward Aadhaar card of parent/guardian

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Check important dates here

First list of selected candidates will be out on February 4

Resolution of queries from parents will be done between February 5-12

Second list of selected candidates to be out on February 21

Resolution of queries from parents under the second list February 22-28

Subsequent list (if any) March 15

Admission ends on March 31