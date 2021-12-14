Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Registration Process Begins On Dec 15; Check How To Apply

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: The admission schedule for the academic session 2022 has been released by the Delhi Education Department. Parents who wish to admit their children to nursery class must note that the registration for admission to private, unaided, and recognised schools will begin tomorrow, December 15, 2021. All the information related to admission is available on the official website of the education department - edudel.nic.in. January 7, 2022, is the last date to submit admission forms.

The admission forms for most of the schools are available online, while some schools are selling the forms at their campuses. The admission criteria are likely to be announced sometime soon. The schools would upload the first list of selected candidates on February 4, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Check Important Dates

Events Date Schools to upload criteria on the website December 14, 2021 Registration process starts December 15, 2021 Last date of submission of forms January 7, 2022 Schools will upload marks January 28, 2022 Display of the first list of selected candidates February 4, 2022 Resolution of queries from parents February 5-12, 2022 Second list of selected candidates February 21, 2022 Resolution of queries from parents under the second list February 22-28, 2022 Subsequent list (if any) March 15, 2022 Admission ends on March 31, 2022

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Follow these steps to register

STEP 1: To register for Delhi Nursery Admission, parents need to first visit the official website of the Delhi Education Department - edudel.nic.in.

STEP 2: Then, click on the link that reads, 'Nursery Admission 2021' on the website's homepage.

STEP 3: Select the school of your choice and fill up the required details.

STEP 4: Upload the required documents.

STEP 5: Now, pay the requisite registration fee.

STEP 5: Click on the ' Submit ' button to complete the registration process.

' button to complete the registration process. STEP 6: It is recommended that parents must take a printout of the submitted application form for any future use.

Image: PTI