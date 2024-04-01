×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Delhi Schools Academic Calendar 2024 for Summer, Winter Breaks And Admission Schedule Out

The Directorate of School Education, Delhi, has officially announced the academic calendar and holiday calendar including the summer break dates for schools.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Delhi Schools Academic Calendar 2024 Out
Delhi Schools Academic Calendar 2024 Out | Image:Shutterstock
  • 3 min read
The Directorate of School Education, Delhi, has officially announced the academic calendar and holiday calendar including the summer break dates for schools, providing students with a much-needed opportunity to unwind and recharge. Scheduled to commence from Saturday, May 11th, 2024, and extending until Sunday, June 30th, 2024, students can look forward to a refreshing break spanning 51 days for summer vacation. 

However, amidst the student holiday period, teachers are required to report to work for two days on June 28th and 29th, 2024, to engage in essential school activities. This announcement forms a part of the official school calendar for the 2024-25 academic year, released by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The extended break presents students with a valuable chance to relax, rejuvenate, and pursue their interests and hobbies after a rigorous academic year. Meanwhile, teachers will utilize the designated workdays to gear up for the upcoming academic year, which may involve planning lessons, conducting assessments, or attending professional development workshops.

This summer break complements other scheduled holidays within the academic calendar, including the Autumn Break from October 9th to 11th, 2024, and the Winter Vacation from January 1st to 15th, 2025. These breaks are strategically spaced to ensure a well-balanced academic schedule for both students and teachers, fostering periods of rest and productivity throughout the year.

Click here for annual calendar 2024-25. 

School Branch Admission (Tentative Schedule)

EventDateDay
Issuance of Application form01.03.2024 (Friday)Friday
Last date for submission of filled in application15.03.2024 (Friday)Friday
Draw of lots21.03.2024 (Thursday)Thursday
Declaration of list of selected children & Waiting list22.03.2024 (Friday)Friday
Commencement of admission process23.03.2024 (Saturday) to 01.04.2024 (Monday)Saturday to Monday
Admission of Children placed in waiting list (If seat left vacant)02.04.2024 (Tuesday) to 06.04.2024 (Saturday)Tuesday to Saturday
School level Manual Admission of Classes Nursery to V (Vacant Seats)Start of Admission against vacant seats on first come first serve basis (Manually)22.04.2024 (Monday)
Admission to Classes VI to IX--
Plan Admission (Class VI & IX)01.04.2024 to 10.05.2024-
Non-Plan Admissions for Classes VI to IX--
Online Registration of Applicants (Cycle-I)01-04-2024 (Monday)Monday
Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Applicants22-04-2024 (Monday)Monday
Submission/Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools23-04-2024 (Tuesday) to 30-04-2024 (Tuesday)Tuesday to Tuesday
Online Registration of Applicants (Cycle-II)08-04-2024 (Monday)Monday
Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Applicants10-06-2024 (Monday)Monday
Submission/Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools11-06-2024 (Tuesday) to 25-06-2024 (Tuesday)Tuesday to Tuesday
Online Registration of Applicants (Cycle-III)01-05-2024 (Wednesday)Wednesday
Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Applicants01-08-2024 (Thursday)Thursday
Submission/Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools02-08-2024 (Friday) to 09-08-2024 (Friday)Friday to Friday

Note: From 20-07-2024 to 26-07-2024, if any student approaches any school for admission in class IX the concerned HoS will forward his/her application to the concerned DDE (Zone) latest by 27-07-2024 after verification of the relevant documents and checking the eligibility of the applicant.

Note: Admission under RTE Act to Classes VI to VIII will continue throughout the year at HOS level.

Examination Branch

EventDate
Common Compartment School Examination (CCSE)08.04.2024 to 30.04.2024
Declaration of Compartment School Examination Result (CCSE)10.05.2024
Workshop for Preparation of Support Material for Classes IX to XIISecond Week of May (Tentatively)
Test for Admission in RIMC, Dehradun01.06.2024
Mid Term Examination for Classes III to XII22.09.2024 to 09.10.2024
Announcement of Result Mid-Term Exam19.10.2024
Test for Admission in RIMC, DehradunFirst Week of December (Tentatively)
Common Pre Board School Examination (CPSE) for Classes X & XII16.12 2024 to 31.12.2024
Announcement of Result of CPSE07.01.2025
Common Annual School Examination for Classes III to IX & XI15.02.2025 to 20.03.2025
Announcement of ResultClasses Ito IV, VI & VII: 26.03.2025 Classes V, VIII, IX & XI: 29.03.2025

Holidays and Vacations

  • Summer Vacation: 11.05.2024 (Saturday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) (28 June to 30 June, 2024 will be working days for teachers)
  • Autumn Break: 09.10.2024 (Wednesday) to 11.10.2024 (Friday)
  • Winter Vacation: 01.01.2025 (Wednesday) to 15.01.2025 (Wednesday)

List of Gazetted Holidays

S.No.HolidayDateDay
1Republic Day26-JanFriday
2Holi25-MarchMonday
3Good Friday29-MarchFriday
4Id-ulFitr11-AprilThursday
5Ram Navami17-AprilWednesday
6MahavirJayanti21-AprSunday
7BudhaPurnima23-MayThursday
8Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)17-JuneMonday
9Muharram17-JulyWednesday
10Independence Day15-AugThursday
11Janmashtami (Vaishnva)26-AugMonday
12Milad-Un-Nabi Or Id-E-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad)16-SepMonday
13Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday2-OctWednesday
14Dussehra12-OctSaturday
15Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday17-OctThursday
16Diwali (Deepavali)31-OctThursday
17Guru Nanak's Birthday15-NovFriday
18Christmas Day25-DecWednesday

 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:51 IST

