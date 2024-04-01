Delhi Schools Academic Calendar 2024 for Summer, Winter Breaks And Admission Schedule Out

Advertisement

The Directorate of School Education, Delhi, has officially announced the academic calendar and holiday calendar including the summer break dates for schools, providing students with a much-needed opportunity to unwind and recharge. Scheduled to commence from Saturday, May 11th, 2024, and extending until Sunday, June 30th, 2024, students can look forward to a refreshing break spanning 51 days for summer vacation.

However, amidst the student holiday period, teachers are required to report to work for two days on June 28th and 29th, 2024, to engage in essential school activities. This announcement forms a part of the official school calendar for the 2024-25 academic year, released by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Advertisement

The extended break presents students with a valuable chance to relax, rejuvenate, and pursue their interests and hobbies after a rigorous academic year. Meanwhile, teachers will utilize the designated workdays to gear up for the upcoming academic year, which may involve planning lessons, conducting assessments, or attending professional development workshops.

This summer break complements other scheduled holidays within the academic calendar, including the Autumn Break from October 9th to 11th, 2024, and the Winter Vacation from January 1st to 15th, 2025. These breaks are strategically spaced to ensure a well-balanced academic schedule for both students and teachers, fostering periods of rest and productivity throughout the year.

Advertisement

Click here for annual calendar 2024-25.

School Branch Admission (Tentative Schedule)

Advertisement

Event Date Day Issuance of Application form 01.03.2024 (Friday) Friday Last date for submission of filled in application 15.03.2024 (Friday) Friday Draw of lots 21.03.2024 (Thursday) Thursday Declaration of list of selected children & Waiting list 22.03.2024 (Friday) Friday Commencement of admission process 23.03.2024 (Saturday) to 01.04.2024 (Monday) Saturday to Monday Admission of Children placed in waiting list (If seat left vacant) 02.04.2024 (Tuesday) to 06.04.2024 (Saturday) Tuesday to Saturday School level Manual Admission of Classes Nursery to V (Vacant Seats) Start of Admission against vacant seats on first come first serve basis (Manually) 22.04.2024 (Monday) Admission to Classes VI to IX - - Plan Admission (Class VI & IX) 01.04.2024 to 10.05.2024 - Non-Plan Admissions for Classes VI to IX - - Online Registration of Applicants (Cycle-I) 01-04-2024 (Monday) Monday Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Applicants 22-04-2024 (Monday) Monday Submission/Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools 23-04-2024 (Tuesday) to 30-04-2024 (Tuesday) Tuesday to Tuesday Online Registration of Applicants (Cycle-II) 08-04-2024 (Monday) Monday Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Applicants 10-06-2024 (Monday) Monday Submission/Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools 11-06-2024 (Tuesday) to 25-06-2024 (Tuesday) Tuesday to Tuesday Online Registration of Applicants (Cycle-III) 01-05-2024 (Wednesday) Wednesday Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Applicants 01-08-2024 (Thursday) Thursday Submission/Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools 02-08-2024 (Friday) to 09-08-2024 (Friday) Friday to Friday

Note: From 20-07-2024 to 26-07-2024, if any student approaches any school for admission in class IX the concerned HoS will forward his/her application to the concerned DDE (Zone) latest by 27-07-2024 after verification of the relevant documents and checking the eligibility of the applicant.

Note: Admission under RTE Act to Classes VI to VIII will continue throughout the year at HOS level.

Advertisement

Examination Branch

Event Date Common Compartment School Examination (CCSE) 08.04.2024 to 30.04.2024 Declaration of Compartment School Examination Result (CCSE) 10.05.2024 Workshop for Preparation of Support Material for Classes IX to XII Second Week of May (Tentatively) Test for Admission in RIMC, Dehradun 01.06.2024 Mid Term Examination for Classes III to XII 22.09.2024 to 09.10.2024 Announcement of Result Mid-Term Exam 19.10.2024 Test for Admission in RIMC, Dehradun First Week of December (Tentatively) Common Pre Board School Examination (CPSE) for Classes X & XII 16.12 2024 to 31.12.2024 Announcement of Result of CPSE 07.01.2025 Common Annual School Examination for Classes III to IX & XI 15.02.2025 to 20.03.2025 Announcement of Result Classes Ito IV, VI & VII: 26.03.2025 Classes V, VIII, IX & XI: 29.03.2025

Holidays and Vacations

Advertisement

Summer Vacation : 11.05.2024 (Saturday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) (28 June to 30 June, 2024 will be working days for teachers)

: 11.05.2024 (Saturday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) (28 June to 30 June, 2024 will be working days for teachers) Autumn Break : 09.10.2024 (Wednesday) to 11.10.2024 (Friday)

: 09.10.2024 (Wednesday) to 11.10.2024 (Friday) Winter Vacation: 01.01.2025 (Wednesday) to 15.01.2025 (Wednesday)

List of Gazetted Holidays

Advertisement

S.No. Holiday Date Day 1 Republic Day 26-Jan Friday 2 Holi 25-March Monday 3 Good Friday 29-March Friday 4 Id-ulFitr 11-April Thursday 5 Ram Navami 17-April Wednesday 6 MahavirJayanti 21-Apr Sunday 7 BudhaPurnima 23-May Thursday 8 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) 17-June Monday 9 Muharram 17-July Wednesday 10 Independence Day 15-Aug Thursday 11 Janmashtami (Vaishnva) 26-Aug Monday 12 Milad-Un-Nabi Or Id-E-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad) 16-Sep Monday 13 Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday 2-Oct Wednesday 14 Dussehra 12-Oct Saturday 15 Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday 17-Oct Thursday 16 Diwali (Deepavali) 31-Oct Thursday 17 Guru Nanak's Birthday 15-Nov Friday 18 Christmas Day 25-Dec Wednesday