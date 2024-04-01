Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:51 IST
Delhi Schools Academic Calendar 2024 for Summer, Winter Breaks And Admission Schedule Out
The Directorate of School Education, Delhi, has officially announced the academic calendar and holiday calendar including the summer break dates for schools.
- Education
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Directorate of School Education, Delhi, has officially announced the academic calendar and holiday calendar including the summer break dates for schools, providing students with a much-needed opportunity to unwind and recharge. Scheduled to commence from Saturday, May 11th, 2024, and extending until Sunday, June 30th, 2024, students can look forward to a refreshing break spanning 51 days for summer vacation.
However, amidst the student holiday period, teachers are required to report to work for two days on June 28th and 29th, 2024, to engage in essential school activities. This announcement forms a part of the official school calendar for the 2024-25 academic year, released by the Directorate of Education (DoE).
Advertisement
The extended break presents students with a valuable chance to relax, rejuvenate, and pursue their interests and hobbies after a rigorous academic year. Meanwhile, teachers will utilize the designated workdays to gear up for the upcoming academic year, which may involve planning lessons, conducting assessments, or attending professional development workshops.
This summer break complements other scheduled holidays within the academic calendar, including the Autumn Break from October 9th to 11th, 2024, and the Winter Vacation from January 1st to 15th, 2025. These breaks are strategically spaced to ensure a well-balanced academic schedule for both students and teachers, fostering periods of rest and productivity throughout the year.
Advertisement
Click here for annual calendar 2024-25.
School Branch Admission (Tentative Schedule)
Advertisement
|Event
|Date
|Day
|Issuance of Application form
|01.03.2024 (Friday)
|Friday
|Last date for submission of filled in application
|15.03.2024 (Friday)
|Friday
|Draw of lots
|21.03.2024 (Thursday)
|Thursday
|Declaration of list of selected children & Waiting list
|22.03.2024 (Friday)
|Friday
|Commencement of admission process
|23.03.2024 (Saturday) to 01.04.2024 (Monday)
|Saturday to Monday
|Admission of Children placed in waiting list (If seat left vacant)
|02.04.2024 (Tuesday) to 06.04.2024 (Saturday)
|Tuesday to Saturday
|School level Manual Admission of Classes Nursery to V (Vacant Seats)
|Start of Admission against vacant seats on first come first serve basis (Manually)
|22.04.2024 (Monday)
|Admission to Classes VI to IX
|-
|-
|Plan Admission (Class VI & IX)
|01.04.2024 to 10.05.2024
|-
|Non-Plan Admissions for Classes VI to IX
|-
|-
|Online Registration of Applicants (Cycle-I)
|01-04-2024 (Monday)
|Monday
|Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Applicants
|22-04-2024 (Monday)
|Monday
|Submission/Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools
|23-04-2024 (Tuesday) to 30-04-2024 (Tuesday)
|Tuesday to Tuesday
|Online Registration of Applicants (Cycle-II)
|08-04-2024 (Monday)
|Monday
|Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Applicants
|10-06-2024 (Monday)
|Monday
|Submission/Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools
|11-06-2024 (Tuesday) to 25-06-2024 (Tuesday)
|Tuesday to Tuesday
|Online Registration of Applicants (Cycle-III)
|01-05-2024 (Wednesday)
|Wednesday
|Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Applicants
|01-08-2024 (Thursday)
|Thursday
|Submission/Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools
|02-08-2024 (Friday) to 09-08-2024 (Friday)
|Friday to Friday
Note: From 20-07-2024 to 26-07-2024, if any student approaches any school for admission in class IX the concerned HoS will forward his/her application to the concerned DDE (Zone) latest by 27-07-2024 after verification of the relevant documents and checking the eligibility of the applicant.
Note: Admission under RTE Act to Classes VI to VIII will continue throughout the year at HOS level.
Advertisement
Examination Branch
|Event
|Date
|Common Compartment School Examination (CCSE)
|08.04.2024 to 30.04.2024
|Declaration of Compartment School Examination Result (CCSE)
|10.05.2024
|Workshop for Preparation of Support Material for Classes IX to XII
|Second Week of May (Tentatively)
|Test for Admission in RIMC, Dehradun
|01.06.2024
|Mid Term Examination for Classes III to XII
|22.09.2024 to 09.10.2024
|Announcement of Result Mid-Term Exam
|19.10.2024
|Test for Admission in RIMC, Dehradun
|First Week of December (Tentatively)
|Common Pre Board School Examination (CPSE) for Classes X & XII
|16.12 2024 to 31.12.2024
|Announcement of Result of CPSE
|07.01.2025
|Common Annual School Examination for Classes III to IX & XI
|15.02.2025 to 20.03.2025
|Announcement of Result
|Classes Ito IV, VI & VII: 26.03.2025 Classes V, VIII, IX & XI: 29.03.2025
Holidays and Vacations
Advertisement
- Summer Vacation: 11.05.2024 (Saturday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) (28 June to 30 June, 2024 will be working days for teachers)
- Autumn Break: 09.10.2024 (Wednesday) to 11.10.2024 (Friday)
- Winter Vacation: 01.01.2025 (Wednesday) to 15.01.2025 (Wednesday)
List of Gazetted Holidays
Advertisement
|S.No.
|Holiday
|Date
|Day
|1
|Republic Day
|26-Jan
|Friday
|2
|Holi
|25-March
|Monday
|3
|Good Friday
|29-March
|Friday
|4
|Id-ulFitr
|11-April
|Thursday
|5
|Ram Navami
|17-April
|Wednesday
|6
|MahavirJayanti
|21-Apr
|Sunday
|7
|BudhaPurnima
|23-May
|Thursday
|8
|Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
|17-June
|Monday
|9
|Muharram
|17-July
|Wednesday
|10
|Independence Day
|15-Aug
|Thursday
|11
|Janmashtami (Vaishnva)
|26-Aug
|Monday
|12
|Milad-Un-Nabi Or Id-E-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad)
|16-Sep
|Monday
|13
|Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday
|2-Oct
|Wednesday
|14
|Dussehra
|12-Oct
|Saturday
|15
|Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday
|17-Oct
|Thursday
|16
|Diwali (Deepavali)
|31-Oct
|Thursday
|17
|Guru Nanak's Birthday
|15-Nov
|Friday
|18
|Christmas Day
|25-Dec
|Wednesday
Advertisement
Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.