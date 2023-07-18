Delhi University Admission Schedule 2023-24 Out, 1st Merit List On August 1; Register Now

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the undergraduate admission schedule for the academic year 2023-24. As per the schedule, the first merit list will be released on August 1. DU is accepting applications for admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores 2023. The CUET UG result was declared on July 15.

The CSAS phase 2 registrations began on July 17. Candidates can choose their preferred programmes and college combinations through CSAS portal. The last date to register is July 24 (4.59 pm). DU has opened a correction window for candidates who completed their registrations in phase 1. The window will close on July 20. The first CSAS allocation list will be out on August 1. Candidates will have to accept the allocated seats before August 4. The last date of fee payment is August 6.

DU Admission Schedule