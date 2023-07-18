Last Updated:

Delhi University Admission Schedule 2023-24 Out, 1st Merit List On August 1; Register Now

Delhi University has released the undergraduate admission schedule for the academic year 2023-24. 1st merit list will be released on August 1. Register now.

Nandini Verma
Delhi University

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the undergraduate admission schedule for the academic year 2023-24. As per the schedule, the first merit list will be released on August 1. DU is accepting applications for admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores 2023. The CUET UG result was declared on July 15.

The CSAS phase 2 registrations began on July 17. Candidates can choose their preferred programmes and college combinations through CSAS portal. The last date to register is July 24 (4.59 pm). DU has opened a correction window for candidates who completed their registrations in phase 1. The window will close on July 20. The first CSAS allocation list will be out on August 1. Candidates will have to accept the allocated seats before August 4. The last date of fee payment is August 6. 

DU Admission Schedule

  • CSAS phase 2 application- July 17, 2023
  • Last date to register for phase 1 and 2 - July 24, 2023 (4:59 pm)
  • Preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked - July 27, 2023 (5 pm)
  • DU CSAS 1st allocation list - August 1, 2023
  • Delhi University CSAS 2nd allocation list  - August 10, 2023
  • DU CSAS 3rd allocation list - August 22, 2023
  • DU 1st semester classes  - August 16, 2023 
