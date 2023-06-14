Last Updated:

Delhi University Admissions 2023: Registration On CSAS Portal Begins, Here's Direct Link

The Delhi University has launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admissions to UG programmes in DU-affiliated colleges today. Students who wish to take admissions to DU colleges can do so by filling out the application form at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will have to register on the CSAS portal. 

Delhi University will conduct admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), which will be held in three different phases. The first phase is the submission of the CSAS application form; the second includes the selection of programs, and the third comprises filling out preferences and seat allocation and admission. It is to be noted that the students would be required to enter their CUET score in the second phase of the process.

Candidates will then have to select the programmes in which they want to take admission and confirm the program-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes. Lastly, in the third phase, a merit list will be released, and seats will be allocated on this basis.

DU Admissions 2023: Confirming the preferences

The candidate must confirm the order of preferences for the Program and College combinations by clicking on 'Submit' on/before the last day of the Preference-Filling phase. The candidate can reorder the preferences of the selected combinations, if he/she wishes to, before the deadline of the Preference-Filling phase. Before submitting, the candidate must ensure that the order of preferences is as per his/her choice. Editing the Program and college combination preference list after the deadline for the Preference-Filling phase will NOT be allowed, i.e., the candidate CANNOT change the order of his/her preferences OR add/delete any more Program/s and/or College/s after the deadline for Preference-Filling Phase.

DU CSAS: Application fees

Candidates applying for CSAS are required to pay the application fee through Internet banking, debit card, or credit card. The application fee for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates is Rs 250, while for SC/ST/PwBD fee is Rs 100.

Direct link to apply online.

DU Admissions 2023: Here's how to apply for Delhi University admissions through CSAS portal

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the DU admission 2023 application process link.
  • Step 3: Candidates must then choose the UG admission merit list.
  • Step 4: Then, fill out the application form.
  • Step 5: Upload documents in the prescribed format
  • Step 6: Pay the application fee.
  • Step 7: Click on the "Submit" button.
