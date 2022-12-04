Delhi University Admissions: Last Date To Register Against First PG Merit List Today

Delhi University Admissions: Today is the last date for the candidates to complete the registration process against the PG entrance/merit-based admission 2022–2023 first list. All those candidates whose names are there on the first admission list can register on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The registration process was earlier scheduled to close at 5 pm on December 3, but the authorities extended the registration deadline.

Candidates can pay the fees against the first merit list by December 6, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply was December 3, 2022. According to the schedule, the second merit list will be released on December 7, and candidates will have the option to apply for the second list until December 9, 2022. Departments or colleges can verify and approve the admissions of candidates until December 10, 2022. Applicants can pay against the second merit list until December 10, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for DU PG Admissions.

DU PG Admission 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for DU PG Admissions, candidates are required to visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the PG Admissions 2022 Registration Process.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the PG admissions 2022 application form.

Step 4: Finally, upload any necessary documents.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Download the PG admission application form and take a printout for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Check DU PG Admission 2022 Revised Schedule here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)