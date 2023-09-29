Delhi University Begins Registrations For BA-LLB, BBA-LLB Programs, Full Details Here

Quick links:
University of Delhi has begun the registration process for DU Law Admission 2023. Candidates who want to register for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B courses can apply online at law.uod.ac.in. The DU LLB admissions will be done on the basis of All India Rank of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) -2023 only. The detailed schedule for DU Law admissions will be released soon.
The University of Delhi, through its Faculty of Law, offers the following Five-Year Integrated Law Programs:
• B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
• B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
The toal fee for B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Program is Rs 1.9 lakh.
Candidate must have passed Class XII (10+2 system) or its equivalent from a single recognized board.
A candidate must have secured 45% or more marks in aggregate for UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 40% marks or more in aggregate for SC/ ST/ PwBD category.
For applying to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Programs of UoD, candidates must have appeared in CLAT-2023.
Candidates who have appeared at the Class XII examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24.
The registration fees is ₹1500/- for UR/ OBC-NCL/ EWS category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment can be made through online mode.
Once the form is submitted, the following Personal Details will not be changed: (i) Parent’s Name (ii) Category / Sub-Category/Caste/ Supernumerary Quotas (iii) Gender (iv) Email id (v) Mobile number (vi) Bank Account details. Candidates must enter their own CLAT-2023 Registration No., Rank and Score carefully. Any discrepancy in the declaration of CLAT-2023 Registration No., Rank and Score will lead to cancellation of admission, if allocated.
