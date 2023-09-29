Delhi University Begins Registrations For BA-LLB, BBA-LLB Programs, Full Details Here

University of Delhi has begun the registration process for DU Law Admission 2023. Candidates who want to register for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B courses can apply online at law.uod.ac.in. The DU LLB admissions will be done on the basis of All India Rank of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) -2023 only. The detailed schedule for DU Law admissions will be released soon.

The University of Delhi, through its Faculty of Law, offers the following Five-Year Integrated Law Programs:

• B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)

• B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)

The toal fee for B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Program is Rs 1.9 lakh.

DU LLB Admissions 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed Class XII (10+2 system) or its equivalent from a single recognized board.

A candidate must have secured 45% or more marks in aggregate for UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 40% marks or more in aggregate for SC/ ST/ PwBD category.

For applying to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Programs of UoD, candidates must have appeared in CLAT-2023.

Candidates who have appeared at the Class XII examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24.

How to register for DU Law Admission 2023

Visit the official website of DU Law Admissions at law.uod.ac.in.

Register yourself by providing the required details like name, contact information etc

Now log in using the registration number and password

Fill out the DU LLB Application form

Upload the required documents properly

Pay the application fee and submit the form

The registration fees is ₹1500/- for UR/ OBC-NCL/ EWS category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment can be made through online mode.

Once the form is submitted, the following Personal Details will not be changed: (i) Parent’s Name (ii) Category / Sub-Category/Caste/ Supernumerary Quotas (iii) Gender (iv) Email id (v) Mobile number (vi) Bank Account details. Candidates must enter their own CLAT-2023 Registration No., Rank and Score carefully. Any discrepancy in the declaration of CLAT-2023 Registration No., Rank and Score will lead to cancellation of admission, if allocated.