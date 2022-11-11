Delhi University CSAS Round 3, Spot Round Allocation, Admission Schedule Out; Check Dates

The schedule for the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 allocation and admission has been released by Delhi University. All those candidates who want to take part in the admission process can check and download the DU CSAS round 3 allocation and admission dates by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the release of CSAS third round dates, the varsity has also published the dates for the first spot round of CSAS allocation and admissions.

Delhi University's CSAS third allocation list

According to the official information, the university will release the CSAS third allocation list on November 13, 2022 (5 p.m.). From November 14 to November 15 till 4:59 pm, candidates will have the option of accepting the allocated seats. The verification and approval of the online application will be done by the authorities between November 14 and November 16 (4:59 pm). The candidates who will get selected on the DU CSAS 3rd allocation list can pay the admission fees by November 17, 2022.

The window to upgrade seats will be made available by the varsity only for certain categories of candidates, including ECA, SPORTS, CW, and KM (supernumerary) Christian candidates for St. Stephens and JMC, between November 18 and 19, 2022. It is to be noted that Delhi University will publish the list of vacant seats for CSAS spot round admission on November 20 (5 pm).

According to the schedule, only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the CSAS spot round allocation from November 21 (10 am) to November 22 (4:59 pm). The university will declare the first sport allocation list on November 23 (5 pm). The candidates who will get selected in the first round of CSAS spot admission can accept the allocated seats between November 24 (10 am) and November 25 (4:59 pm).

DU-affiliated colleges can verify and approve the applications of candidates seeking admission against the CSAS first spot allocation list from November 24 to November 26, 2022. The candidates must complete the admission process by accepting the allocated seat and making the online payment of admission fees at the allotted colleges up to 4:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative