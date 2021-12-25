Delhi University PG 4th Merit List Out, Click On Direct Link To Check Final List

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Delhi University has announced the DU PG 4th merit list 2021 for admission to various courses. Candidates who have been selected will have to confirm their seats. The confirmation should be done by paying the admission fee on or before December 29, 2021. The merit list can be downloaded from the official University of Delhi Admission website at admission.uod.ac.in.
The merit list has details of candidates who have been selected for counselling for the specific course. As of now, DU PG 4th Merit List 2021 has been released only for B.Ed, MA Economics, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Linguistic, MA Urdu, MA statistics, MSc genetics, MSc Geology, MSc mathematics, MSc-PhD, and MA Journalism. Steps to check merit list have been attached below.
To be noted that each department of Delhi University will release a separate DU PG cut-off 2021. The university will prepare the DU PG spot admission list 2021 based on the category of candidates and the course they have applied for. The fourth DU PG merit list 2021 is the final merit list.