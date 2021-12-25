Delhi University PG 4th Merit List Out, Click On Direct Link To Check Final List

Delhi University has announced the DU PG 4th merit list 2021 for admission to various courses. Candidates who have been selected will have to confirm their seats. The confirmation should be done by paying the admission fee on or before December 29, 2021. The merit list can be downloaded from the official University of Delhi Admission website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The merit list has details of candidates who have been selected for counselling for the specific course. As of now, DU PG 4th Merit List 2021 has been released only for B.Ed, MA Economics, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Linguistic, MA Urdu, MA statistics, MSc genetics, MSc Geology, MSc mathematics, MSc-PhD, and MA Journalism. Steps to check merit list have been attached below.

DU PG 4th Merit List 2021: Check Important Dates Here

DU PG 4th merit list has been released on December 24, 2021

Candidates must report to the respective colleges between December 27 and December 28, 2021

Candidates will have to pay the admission fee on or before December 29, 2021

DU PG 4th Merit List 2021: Here is how to download

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Delhi University PG Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link that reads, ‘PG Admission List’.

Candidates should select the programme they have applied for.

The DU PG merit list 2021 will appear on the screen.

Candidates will download and take out a few copies of the DU PG admission list.

Here is the direct link to download the fourth merit list

To be noted that each department of Delhi University will release a separate DU PG cut-off 2021. The university will prepare the DU PG spot admission list 2021 based on the category of candidates and the course they have applied for. The fourth DU PG merit list 2021 is the final merit list.