Delhi University Releases List Of Vacant Seats For 2nd Merit List Application

DU Admissions 2022: Round 2 Vacant Seats for candidates have been released by Delhi University (DU) today, October 26, 2022. All those candidates who have not qualified for Round 1 and are appearing for Round 2 can download the vacant seats by visiting the official website of DU at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. To download the vacant seats from the website, candidates are required to enter their login details.

This time, More than 59,000 students have confirmed their admission by paying their fees under the ongoing DU Admission round. Also, Delhi University has successfully completed Round 1 of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System. Round 1 was completed on October 25, 2022, which was also the last date to pay the fees. Candidates must take note that DU 2nd Merit List 2022 will be released on October 30. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the list of vacant seats for the 2nd Merit list.

List of websites to check

du.ac.in

admission.uod.ac.in

ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022: Here's how to download list of vacant seats for 2nd Merit list

Step 1: To download the DU Vacant Seats, candidates are required to visit the official websites – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in or ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the relevant link to download the vacant seats.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the details.

Step 4: The list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Make a copy and save it.

Here's direct link to check list of vacant seats for 2nd Merit list - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative