Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Special Cut-Off Today; Know How To Check

Delhi University Admissions 2022: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) special cut-off for 2022 will be released by the University of Delhi today, November 15. A special NCWEB cut-off list will be released by DU for different combinations of BA and BCom courses. Once released, candidates will be able to check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for 2022 by visiting the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates whose names appear on the list are required to apply for admission against the DU NCWEB special cut-off between November 16 and November 17, 2022.

The DU NCWEB special cut-off for 2022 will include candidates' course-specific cut-off grades for different colleges. The DU NCWEB 2022 cut-off list will be made on the basis of the Class 12 marks scored by the candidates. As per the DU NCWEB schedule, the college will complete admission approvals against the special cut-off till November 18. However, candidates can pay the admission fee until November 19, 2022.

Check the DU NCWEB special cut-off date of 2022 here

Step 1: To check the DU NCWEB special cut-off for 2022, candidates must visit the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the DU NCWEB third cut-off list link.

Step 3: The BA/BCom programme-wise cut-off list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Then, search for your name in the cut-off list using the shortcut key (ctrl+f).

Step 5: Download the NCWEB third cut-off list and take a printout for further reference.

NCWEB and DU School of Learning (SOL) are offering admissions to students on the basis of Class 12 scores. However, other DU colleges have been offering admission based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) scores. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

