Delhi University To Release NCWEB Third Cut-Off List Today; Know How To Check

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022: Delhi University is expected to release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) third cut-off 2022 list today, November 9. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check the DU NCWEB Admission 2022 third cut-off list by visiting the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule released by the DU, the third cut-off list admission process will start on November 10, 2022.

Check Important Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB third cu-toff list November 9, 2022 (Today) DU NCWEB admission based on third cut-off list November 10 to 11, 2022 Completion of approval by respective colleges November 12 2022 Last date of payment of admission fees November 13, 2022

NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022: Here's how to check the DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List

Step 1: To check the DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: In order to check the DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List, candidates are required to visit the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 3: Then, on the homepage, click on the DU NCWEB third cut-off list link.

Step 4: A new page or tab will appear on the screen automatically.

Step 5: The BA/BCom programme-wise cut-off list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are then required to search for their names in the cut-off list using the shortcut key (ctrl+f).

Step 7: Download the NCWEB third cut-off list and take a printout for further reference.

According to the official information, the verification process and approval of the application form for the respective colleges for admission against the DU NCWEB third cut-off will take place between November 10 and 12, 2022. Through this examination, candidates will be able to get admission into BA (Programme) and B.Com. courses. The university will publish the NCWEB special cut-off on November 15, 2022, taking into account the remaining vacant seats after the first to third cut-off. Candidates can apply for admission against the DU NCWEB special cutoff between November 16 and 17, 2022. It should be noted that the NCWEB fourth cut-off list will be released by Delhi University on November 22, 2022.

Image: PTI/ Representative