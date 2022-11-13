Delhi University UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allocation List To Be Out Today

Delhi University UG Admission: The DU UG CSAS Round 3 Allotment List will be released today, November 13. Once published, all those candidates who have registered for the third round of UG admissions can check the allotment list by visiting the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official information, in the third round, admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas, including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri migrants, along with regular admissions. In order to check the DU UG CSAS Round 3 Allotment List, candidates are required to log in using the CUET application number and password.

According to the schedule, candidates are required to submit their acceptance of the allocated seats between November 14 (10 am) and November 15 till 4:59 pm. After acceptance submission, colleges affiliated with Delhi University will verify and approve the online applications from November 14 through November 16 until 4:59 p.m. The candidates can submit the admission fee by November 17, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the round three allotment list.

DU UG Admission 2022: Here's how to check the round three allotment list

Step 1: In order to download the DU UG CSAS Round 3 Allotment List, candidates are required to visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Round 3 allotment list."

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials (application number, password).

Step 4: The CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

