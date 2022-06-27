Dope Tests For University Admissions Soon To Be Mandatory In Bangladesh

Students in Bangladesh will soon have to appear compulsorily in the dope test for university admission, announced the Bangladeshi Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, on Sunday, IANS reported.

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Khan, while addressing a press conference, Khan stated that a law is being formulated for the dope test to be conducted on students for university admission.

With this development, students in Bangladesh would have to first pass a medical exam before being considered for further admission. The minister was quoted as saying by the Bangladeshi news agency UNB. "Medical tests, including the dope test, will be done at the time of their admission. We have already started the dope test of police members when the prime minister announced zero-tolerance against drug abuse." He asserted that a proposal regarding the same has been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the appointment of government officials and employees. He added that good infrastructure and doctors are required to carry out the testing process, and efforts in this direction are underway.

According to reports, nearly 2.5 million people in Bangladesh are re-addicted to drugs, and around 80% of them are adolescents and young people between the ages of 15 and 30 years. Notably, the tendency to use drugs has increased over the years and is now becoming a major concern for the people and the government. A dope test, also known as a drug test, is a technical analysis of a biological specimen like urine, hair, blood, breath, sweat, or oral fluid/saliva. This test is mainly done to determine the presence or absence of specified parent drugs or their metabolites.

(Image: AP/ PTI/ Representative)