Last Updated:

DU 1st Merit List 2023 Releasing Today, Here's How To Check CSAS Seat Allocation List

DU 1st merit list 2023: Delhi University (DU) is all set to release the first merit list or first CSAS allocation list or merit list today, August 1.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
DU 1st merit list 2023

Delhi University 1st merit list today. (Image: PTI/ File)


DU 1st merit list 2023: Delhi University (DU) is all set to release the first merit list or first CSAS allocation list or merit list today, August 1. Candidates who have registered for the DU admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2023-24 under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will be able to check the DU 1st merit list on the official websites of DU colleges. The 1st list will be out at 5 pm on Tuesday. 

DU UG Admission Schedule

Candidates whose names are published in the 1st merit list will have time to accept the allocated seats till 4.59 pm on August 4. Colleges will approve and verify the online applications till 4.59 pm on August 5. The last date to make online payment of fees is August 6 till 4.59 pm. 

Vacant seats will be displayed on August 7 at 5 pm. The window to re-order higher preferences will be open from August 7 to 8. The DU 2nd merit list will be out on August 10, 2023. Check the detailed DU UG admission schedule 2023 here.

DU UG Admission: Important Dates

  • CSAS phase 2 application- July 17, 2023
  • Last date to register for phase 1 and 2 - July 24, 2023 (4:59 pm)
  • Preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked - July 27, 2023 (5 pm)
  • DU CSAS 1st allocation list - August 1, 2023
  • Delhi University CSAS 2nd allocation list  - August 10, 2023
  • DU CSAS 3rd allocation list - August 22, 2023
  • DU 1st semester classes  - August 16, 2023 
READ | CAT 2023 Notification Out; Registrations for IIM CAT to begin on August 2 at iimcat.ac.in
READ | DU announces commencement of classes of all semesters from Aug 16
READ | DU BTech Admissions 2023: Schedule released, CSAS registration deadline extended
READ | Delhi University PG Admissions 2023: DU CSAS PG registration begins, see notification here
READ | DU 1st merit list to be out on August 1, see how to check DU CSAS phase 1 seat allocation

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT