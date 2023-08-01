DU 1st Merit List 2023 Releasing Today, Here's How To Check CSAS Seat Allocation List

DU 1st merit list 2023: Delhi University (DU) is all set to release the first merit list or first CSAS allocation list or merit list today, August 1. Candidates who have registered for the DU admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2023-24 under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will be able to check the DU 1st merit list on the official websites of DU colleges. The 1st list will be out at 5 pm on Tuesday.

DU UG Admission Schedule

Candidates whose names are published in the 1st merit list will have time to accept the allocated seats till 4.59 pm on August 4. Colleges will approve and verify the online applications till 4.59 pm on August 5. The last date to make online payment of fees is August 6 till 4.59 pm.

Vacant seats will be displayed on August 7 at 5 pm. The window to re-order higher preferences will be open from August 7 to 8. The DU 2nd merit list will be out on August 10, 2023. Check the detailed DU UG admission schedule 2023 here.

DU UG Admission: Important Dates