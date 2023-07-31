Last Updated:

DU 1st Merit List To Be Out On August 1, See How To Check DU CSAS Phase 1 Seat Allocation

Delhi University will release the DU first merit list or first CSAS allocation list on August 1, Tuesday. Applicants will have to check the merit list online.

Admissions
 
Written By
Nandini Verma
DU 1st merit list

Image: Unsplash


The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first merit list or first CSAS allocation list on August 1, Tuesday. Candidates who have registered for the DU admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2023-24 under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)  will have to check the DU 1st merit list on the official websites of DU colleges. The 1st list will be out at 5 pm on Tuesday. 

Candidates whose names appear in the 1st list will have time to accept the allocated seats till 4.59 on August 4. Colleges will approve and verify the online applications till 4.59 pm on August 5. The last date to make online payment of fees is August 6 till 4.59 pm. 

Vacant seats will be displayed on August 7 at 5 pm. The window to re-order higher preferences will be open from August 7 to 8. The DU 2nd merit list will be out on August 10, 2023. Check the detailed DU UG admission schedule 2023 here.

DU UG Admission Schedule 2023

  • CSAS phase 2 application- July 17, 2023
  • Last date to register for phase 1 and 2 - July 24, 2023 (4:59 pm)
  • Preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked - July 27, 2023 (5 pm)
  • DU CSAS 1st allocation list - August 1, 2023
  • Delhi University CSAS 2nd allocation list  - August 10, 2023
  • DU CSAS 3rd allocation list - August 22, 2023
  • DU 1st semester classes  - August 16, 2023 
