DU 3rd Merit List 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

The third merit list or allocation for undergraduate programmes has been released by the University of Delhi today, November 13. Candidates can check the merit list by visiting the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official information, candidates can accept the seat between November 14 and November 15, 2022. As per the schedule, the last date for the candidates to pay the online fee for admission is November 17, 2022. After that, colleges will review and approve applications between November 14 and November 16, 2022. As many as 70,000 seats will be filled in the UG programmes through the ongoing admission process.

DU UG Admission 2022: Here's how to check the third merit list

Step 1: To check the DU UG Admission 2022 merit list, candidates must visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Round 3 allotment list."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and password.

Step 4: The CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the DU 3rd Merit List 2022 - Click Here

According to the schedule, candidates are required to submit their acceptance of the allocated seats between November 14 (10 am) and November 15 till 4:59 pm. After acceptance submission, colleges affiliated with Delhi University will verify and approve the online applications from November 14 through November 16 until 4:59 pm. The candidates can submit the admission fee by November 17, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the round three allotment list.

In case, candidates face any issue with the DU UG admission process they can call on - 011-27006900 or write emails to ug@admission.du.ac.in. For fresh updates and more details, candidates must regularly visit the official website of the delhi university.

