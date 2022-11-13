Last Updated:

DU 3rd Merit List 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

DU 3rd Merit List: The third merit list or allocation for undergraduate programmes has been released by the University of Delhi today, November 13.

Written By
Amrit Burman
DU

Image: Shutterstock


The third merit list or allocation for undergraduate programmes has been released by the University of Delhi today, November 13. Candidates can check the merit list by visiting the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official information, candidates can accept the seat between November 14 and November 15, 2022. As per the schedule, the last date for the candidates to pay the online fee for admission is November 17, 2022. After that, colleges will review and approve applications between November 14 and November 16, 2022. As many as 70,000 seats will be filled in the UG programmes through the ongoing admission process.

DU UG Admission 2022: Here's how to check the third merit list

  • Step 1: To check the DU UG Admission 2022 merit list, candidates must visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Round 3 allotment list."
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and password.
  • Step 4: The CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the DU 3rd Merit List 2022 - Click Here

According to the schedule, candidates are required to submit their acceptance of the allocated seats between November 14 (10 am) and November 15 till 4:59 pm. After acceptance submission, colleges affiliated with Delhi University will verify and approve the online applications from November 14 through November 16 until 4:59 pm. The candidates can submit the admission fee by November 17, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the round three allotment list.

More information

In case, candidates face any issue with the DU UG admission process they can call on - 011-27006900 or write emails to ug@admission.du.ac.in. For fresh updates and more details, candidates must regularly visit the official website of the delhi university. 

READ | Delhi University to release NCWEB Third Cut-Off list today; Know how to check

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | 3rd round of seat allocation for undergraduate admission in Delhi University on Sunday
READ | Delhi University CSAS Round 3, Spot Round Allocation, Admission schedule out; Check dates
READ | Delhi University UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allocation List to be out today
COMMENT