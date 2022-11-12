DU 3rd Merit List 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow; Check All Important Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/ Representative
The third merit list for the Common Seat Allocation System will be released by the Delhi University on its official website at du.ac.in tomorrow, November 13, 2022 at 5 pm. All those candidates who have not been allotted seats in either of the first two lists should not worry, as they may get seats allotted when the third merit list will be released tomorrow. After the declaration of the merit list, candidates will be required to get their certificates verified, and the approval of online applications by colleges needs to be done from November 14, 2022, up until November 16, 2022, at 4.59 pm. As per the schedule, the vacant seats for the first spot round will be declared on November 20 at 5 pm.
Candidates are required to pay the application fees by November 17, 2022. It is to be noted that the spot admission round will begin for those who could not qualify on either of the merit lists. With the spot admission round beginning, the admissions for the common seat allocation round will end on November 20, 2022.