DU 3rd Merit List 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow; Check All Important Details Here

The third merit list for the Common Seat Allocation System will be released by the Delhi University on its official website at du.ac.in tomorrow, November 13, 2022 at 5 pm. All those candidates who have not been allotted seats in either of the first two lists should not worry, as they may get seats allotted when the third merit list will be released tomorrow. After the declaration of the merit list, candidates will be required to get their certificates verified, and the approval of online applications by colleges needs to be done from November 14, 2022, up until November 16, 2022, at 4.59 pm. As per the schedule, the vacant seats for the first spot round will be declared on November 20 at 5 pm.

DU CSAS Round 3 Dates 2022

DU CSAS 3rd Merit List Date November 13 (5 pm) Candidates to accept allocated seats November 14 to 15, 4.59 pm Verification and approval of online application by colleges November 14 to 16 (4:59 pm) Last day to pay the fee November 17, 2022 till 4.59 pm Upgrade window for categories November 18 to 19, 4.59pm

Candidates are required to pay the application fees by November 17, 2022. It is to be noted that the spot admission round will begin for those who could not qualify on either of the merit lists. With the spot admission round beginning, the admissions for the common seat allocation round will end on November 20, 2022.

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: More Details

As of now, students have secured 61,500 seats out of the 71,000 seats offered by Delhi University through the first two rounds of the common seat allocation system.

Candidates must take note that the merit list will be out on the CSAS portal as well.

