DU 3rd Merit List Releasing Today, Here's How To Check UG CSAS 3rd Allocation List Online

The University of Delhi will release the DU third merit list for undergraduate admissions today, August 22. Here's how to check DU 3rd CSAS allocation list.

Nandini Verma
The University of Delhi will release the DU third merit list for undergraduate admissions today, August 22. Once released, candidates who applied for DU UG admissions for the academic year 2023-24 under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)  will have to check the DU 3rd merit list on the official websites of DU colleges. The 3rd list will be out at 5 pm on Thursday. The DU merit list can also be checked by visiting the offiical website of the university at uod.ac.in.

Candidates whose names appear in the list will have time to accept the allocated seats till 4.59 pm on August 24. Colleges will approve and verify the online applications till 4.59 pm on August 25. The last date to make online payments of fees is August 26 till 4.59 pm. 

How to check DU merit list online?

  • Visit the official website of DU admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Or go to the official website of the college you have applied for
  • Login to your dashboard.
  • Check for the CSAS round 2 allocation list.
  • A PDF file will open
  • Check and download. 
