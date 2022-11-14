DU 3rd Merit List: Seat Acceptance For UG Courses Begins Today; Check Key Details Here

The Round 3 CSAS Seat Allocation 3rd Merit List was released by Delhi University (DU) yesterday, November 13, and seat acceptance for UG courses has started today. Registered students can check the merit, and they can accept the seats from today. The seat acceptance process has started and will end on November 15 at 4.59 pm. It is to be noted that candidates can check the merit list by visiting the official website of DU at du.ac.in or the CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: Check important dates

DU 3rd Merit List 2022 Dates DU CSAS 3rd Merit List Date November 13 (5 pm) Candidates to accept allocated seats November 14 to 15, 4.59 pm Verification and approval of online application by colleges November 14 to 16 (4:59 pm) Last day to pay the fee November 17, 4.59 pm Upgrade window for categories November 18 to 19, 4.59 pm

DU 3rd Merit List 2022 out: Here's how to accept seats

Step 1: To accept the seats, candidates must visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in or the CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, enter the application number and password.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Candidates must then accept the seats that have been assigned to them.

Step 5: Take a screenshot of the confirmation page.

Here's direct link to download DU 3rd Merit List 2022 - Click Here

More than 10,000 students have been allotted seats in the third round of allocation. The majority of those 10,000 students were part of the mid-entry process. All those students who failed to apply have been allotted seats this time. After accepting the seats, candidates will be required to finish the verification process by November 16. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

